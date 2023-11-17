KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Malaysia’s economy grew 3.3 per cent in the third quarter, performing better than expected in a positive momentum from the previous half of the year built on the back of stubborn consumer spending despite weaker global trade.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said today the July-September period performance improved on a quarterly basis, registering growth from the second quarter with the expectation that household spending would remain the anchor for growth.

“Weaker external demand is cushioned by resilient domestic spending,” BNM governor Datuk Abdul Rahman Ghaffour said at a media briefing here today.

Data on household consumption shows consumers have not wavered from spending, buoyed by record-level confidence of businesses to expand hiring.

BNM said the labour rate participation is at a historical high, at 71 per cent, as companies showed an appetite to grow their workforce.

