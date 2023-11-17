SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 — Malaysian media organisations can take the lead with regard to advertising revenue sharing with global social media platforms, and the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) stands ready to assist, said Fahmi Fadzil.

“I think this is something which media organisations can have direct engagement with these platforms (social media). We are prepared to assist.

“However, at this point in time I do not foresee that we would go down the road like some of the other countries (that took legislative action),” he told the Malaysian media covering the 30th Apec Economic Leaders Meeting here.

The minister said he had conveyed the matter of advertising expenditure during his recent engagement with social media giants such as TikTok and Google.

“TikTok, Meta and Google (and other similar platforms) are important organisations to have at the table to discuss some issues around advertising expenditure.

“I have conveyed to each of the organisations (TikTok, Google, Meta) that I would like to have a positive constructive engagement with media organisations.”

The minister said these social media platforms are ready and willing to discuss this issue.

Fahmi suggested that a pool of funds could be set aside to assist media organisations in the digital transformation that is happening now.

“Several countries like Taiwan have seen the setting up of funds to help media organisations undertake transformation, including seeking possible new ways of presentation and new sources of additional revenue,” he said.

Asked whether Malaysia can take similar legislative action like Australia’s, Fahmi said that generally there has been positive and construction engagement with not only TikTok but also Google and Meta in Malaysia.

“I see that perhaps at this point in time there is no need to go down the road like other countries. I don’t only mean Australia. That is why I have said before in Parliament even.

“For Malaysia, we won’t necessarily blindly copy or follow what other countries do exactly. We will find and strike a path that suits the specification and context of Malaysia itself.”

An enactment of the law will be the last resort, said Fahmi, adding that Malaysia reserves that right.

“But, in all fairness, I think it is possible to have the discussion with these organisations.” — Bernama