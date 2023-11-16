KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 ― Kedah recorded an increase in the number of flood victims with another relief centre opened in the Kota Setar district, while the situation remained unchanged in Perak this morning.

State Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, in a statement, said the third relief centre in the district was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman yesterday evening to house five victims from two families.

“The number of flood evacuees in the state rose to 231 people from 74 families compared to 210 people from 68 families last night, when SK Titi Gajah and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Alor Merah relief centres recorded more victims to 101 and 94, respectively,” he said.

Among the affected areas in Kota Setar are Kampung Seberang Chegar, Kampung Alor Gunung, Kampung Pulau Kerengga, Kampung Alor Senjaya, Kampung Alor Perang, Kampung Bohor, Kampung Anak Bukit, Kampung Alor Gunong and Kampung Seberang Alor Gunong.

As for Kubang Pasu district, Muhammad Suhaimi said the number of flood victims housed at SK Malau, which has been open since Monday, remained at 31 people from seven families.

The areas affected are Kampung Lahar, Kampung Paya Tok Keong, Kampung Paya Tok Teh and Kampung Biak.

Meanwhile, Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the number of evacuees remained at 178 people from 52 families, who are still taking shelter at four relief centres.

The Padang Tembak multipurpose hall in Hilir Perak houses 89 people from 27 families, while in Kerian, 23 people from four families are still at SK Changkat Lobak and 57 people from 19 families at SK Alor Pongsu.

It added that in Kinta, nine people from two families in Taman Meru 2C are still taking shelter at Taman Meru 2A community hall. ― Bernama