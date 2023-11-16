KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The government is looking at improving the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme Act 2017, particularly in terms of widening the coverage in unforeseen circumstances for self-employed individuals, to provide more comprehensive protection.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the matter is being studied with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 and Employment Insurance System Act 2017 as well as other relevant regulations.

“As of November 10, a total of 793,116 self-employed individuals are actively contributing under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) and 4,334 claims have been approved amounting to RM24.69 million.

“The Housewife Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), on the other hand, has 197,893 contributors with 322 claims made totalling RM849,081 as of November 5,” he said during Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was responding to questions by Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) and Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) regarding the achievements of the SKSPS and SKSSR programmes and the latest approaches taken to increase the number of contributors.

Mustapha said the ministry is also actively working on raising awareness among the self-employed group, especially those in the gig industry, on the importance of social security protection for their well-being and that of their families.

These efforts include improving protection by increasing SKSPS funding under the SPS Contribution Matching initiative programme from 90 per cent, equivalent to RM186.20 to 90 per cent at RM209.50, as tabled during the 2024 Budget.

He said this means self-employed individuals need to pay only RM23.30 compared to RM46.60 previously. — Bernama