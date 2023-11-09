KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Coordination in big data analytics (BDA) can empower and improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to meet the needs of the labour market in the future, said Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said coordination in BDA through the Malaysian Skills Integration Management System (MySPIKE) by the National TVET Council is also important to ensure there is no overlapping among the 12 ministries offering the programme.

“Big data analytics will allow us to analyse our workforce needs, strengthen forecasting our skills demand as well as to monitor TVET graduates and coordinate programmes offered,” Mustapha said when appearing as a guest on the Bernama Radio-produced “Jendela Fikir” programme entitled “Memperkasa TVET Dengan Analitik Data Raya” at Wisma Bernama today.

Mustapha said the optimisation of TVET is very important because it is a game changer in the quest to become a developed country.

He said it was also vital to empower TVET in line with government forecasts and policies such as the Madani Economic Framework.

“Data analytics can help us to see the needs for the next five years so that TVET is always relevant to industry,” he said. — Bernama

