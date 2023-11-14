SIBU, Nov 14 — The dream wedding of a 28-year-old man from Kuching was shattered when he discovered his bride-to-be was another’s man wife.

What was even more shocking was that the woman was already a mother of two and had colluded with her father to cheat the man. The groom-to-be suffered losses of about RM30,000 which involved the cost of the wedding, scheduled to be held on Nov 10.

Besides being disappointed, the man who is an offshore worker, said his family’s honour had been sullied by the actions of the woman who claimed to be a member of a uniformed body working in the south of the Peninsular.

The man lodged a police report at the Daro police station on November 10 and this was confirmed by the Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili when contacted by Bernama today.

However, Zulkipli did not elaborate on the matter.

Earlier in a post on Facebook that went viral yesterday, a man claimed to have known a woman since 2021 and got engaged to her on Oct 12 last year in Kuching.

The man said they were to have held their solemnisation of marriage on Nov 10 (Friday) and the wedding ceremony on Nov 11 at the bride’s house in Matu, Mukah.

“On the day that would have been the happiest day for me turned out to be a nightmare,” he said in the post.

On the day of the ‘akad nikah’, the groom and his 22-member entourage arrived at the bride’s house but were perplexed to find no signs of wedding preparations at the location.

The man tried to contact the bride and her father but to no avail.

“Later when I called at their neighbour’s house which belonged to the bride’s aunt, I was in disbelief when told that the ‘bride’ was already married to another man and had two children,” he said in the same post.

The victim also uploaded a picture of the woman and her father on Facebook. — Bernama