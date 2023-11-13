KUCHING, Nov 13 — Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar has been reappointed Speaker of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly for a two-year period from Thursday to November 15, 2025.

The Sarawak Public Communication Unit said in a Facebook post that he will serve for the ninth term after his current term of office as the speaker ends on November 15.

Mohamad Asfia took the oath of office before Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at his official residence here today.

Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian as well as State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki were also present at the ceremony. — Bernama

