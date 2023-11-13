KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Traffic flow on major highways leading to the Klang Valley is reported to be slow and congested as of 5pm, said the Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM).

Its spokesman, when contacted, said traffic was slow along a stretch of 23.9 kilometres (km) on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway from KM74.7 to KM50.8 heading towards Kuala Lumpur, due to an increase in the number of vehicles.

“Traffic was also slow and congested from Genting Sempah towards the Gombak Toll Plaza. On the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from the north towards the Klang Valley, traffic was also slow-moving and congested, made worse by the rainy weather in certain areas.

“The situation was similar from the south heading towards Kuala Lumpur,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), LLM reported that a flash flood occurred at KM19 on the Federal Highway to Bangsar, with only one lane opened and traffic moving slowly.

Traffic was also slow on the North-South Expressway Central Link Expressway (ELITE) heading north from Bandar Gamuda Cove to Bandar Saujana Putra due to high traffic volume and the rainy weather. — Bernama

