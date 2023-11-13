MIRI, Nov 13 — The achievements of the unity government as it marks its first year in power this month have been ‘progressively good’ particularly for Sarawak, said Anthony Loke.

The federal Transport Minister said this includes the agreement with the Sarawak government on the acquisition of MASwings, and Putrajaya’s continuation of Rural Air Service subsidies in East Malaysia even after the said acquisition.

Another achievement, he added, was the agreement for the Sarawak government to take back control of Bintulu Port.

“Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his budget speech announced that the federal government has agreed to devolve Bintulu Port back to Sarawak. This will take some time until realisation because it involves the Bintulu Port Authority Act, as well as other discussions and arrangements leading to it (takeover).

“We agree to this proposal because this is in line with DAP’s fight for Sarawak, and (the return of) Bintulu Port is an important step towards that aim,” he said in his remarks when launching the DAP Sarawak annual convention, here yesterday.

Loke, who is DAP secretary-general, pointed out that with the return of Bintulu Port, Putrajaya through his ministry will no longer have authority over any port in Sarawak and Sabah.

He also said Sarawak taking back control of Bintulu Port is an important step for the state to develop a maritime hub.

Among those present at the annual convention were DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, secretary Alan Ling, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Lanang MP Alice Lau, and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong. — Borneo Post Online