KUCHING, Nov 12 — Sarawak has great potential to become a major energy powerhouse not only in the Asean region but also for China and India, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said this is in view of the state’s strategic location as well as its abundant natural energy resources that can be harnessed to drive sustainable development and economic growth.

“We are located strategically between two great nations (China and India) and the whole Asean region. Bintulu is equidistant between China and India and at the same time, it is also the spot within Asean region.

“As such, we will try to optimise our strength in our resources and upgrade them into higher products which are green,” he said at a Deepavali luncheon hosted by lawyer Shankar RP Asnani at The King’s Curry here today.

He pointed out that with global demand for green energy on the rise, Sarawak’s green economy agenda will drive foreign investments to the state.

“People are now going for clean and green energy such as green methanol and green ammonia and we have feedstock for us to produce green fuel for us to fuel our economy.

“As the world emphasises on green energy, it (foreign investments) will come to us, just like ants to sugar.

“That is the concept we want to do for Sarawak, and I hope that we can achieve our aspirations beyond 2030 and become the beacon in this whole (Asean) area,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government has explored a lot of resources to raise Sarawak’s revenue.

“We have another new source of revenue, but I will not reveal what it is yet.

“But definitely our economy is doing well, and we hope to inject our revenue back into the development of the state especially in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak has plenty of resources to generate revenue to the state.

“The only problem is to obtain the right knowledge to add value to our resources.

“There is plenty of revenue for the state as long as you are able to analyse the resources that God has blessed Sarawak with,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak president Datuk Richard Wee. — Borneo Post