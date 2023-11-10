KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today announced that one of the flagship initiatives in ensuring a sustainable and ample water supply for Selangor residents is set to emerge as a pivotal water source, capable of producing an estimated 1400 million litres of treated water per day.

He said that the federal government, recognising the importance of this endeavour, has committed grants amounting to RM1.8 billion to fund the Sungai Rasau Water Scheme Project’s development.

“At this point, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change is in the procurement stage to finalise the appointment of contractors.

“As for the water treatment plant development, it was implemented using Air Selangor’s allocation estimated at RM3.5 billion and at this point has reached almost 10 per cent,” he said while tabling Selangor’s Budget 2024 in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Advertisement

He said the Sungai Rasau Water Scheme Project is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

He also said that the primary objective is to guarantee an adequate and sustainable water supply for nine million users in Selangor while striving to achieve a 15 per cent increase in water supply reserves as part of a long-term ‘water demand planning’ initiative.

“As of June 30, 2023, water supply reserves stand at approximately 13.6 per cent,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that the state government is actively pursuing the Raw Water Laminate Scheme (SJAM) project, encompassing comprehensive plans for water management, flood mitigation, and runoff water utilisation.

“The project, budgeted in two phases, addresses water pollution in the Selangor River (Phase 1) and ensures raw water sufficiency during dry seasons (Phase 2).

“This multifaceted approach not only secures a reliable water supply but also serves as a flood mitigation plan during the monsoon season, reducing disaster risks in flood-prone areas,” he said.

The SJAM Project also involves the construction of pumping infrastructure along Sungai Selangor and Sungai Semenyih, scheduled for completion by the end of the year with operational capability anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.