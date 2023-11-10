IPOH, Nov 10 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has lodged a police report against several individuals seen pulling out the whiskers of a dead striped tiger, which was believed to have been hit by a trailer on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near the Gua Tempurung rest area.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said this team lodged the report at the Kampung Simee police station here yesterday, adding that the action by the individuals was an offence under Section 68 (c) (Act A1646) of the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022.

“Those who own or keep a wild animal or any part or derivative of such wildlife shall, upon conviction, be punished with a fine of not less than RM150,000 and jail term for not more than 15 years,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said a necropsy (post-mortem) on the carcass of the male tiger, estimated to be eight to 10 years old, was conducted at the Sungkai Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) yesterday and further investigations are ongoing.

“When I conducted an inspection, only the (tiger’s) whiskers were missing whereas its nails, teeth, fangs, and other parts were still intact,” he said.

Yusoff reminded the public to refrain from stealing the body parts of tigers if they come across the animal carcass to avoid punishment.

The striped tiger is believed to be the one that reportedly attacked livestock and caused fear among residents around Kampar.

A 24-second video clip has also gone viral showing several men pulling out the tiger’s whiskers. — Bernama