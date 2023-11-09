IPOH, Nov 9 — A tiger was found dead, suspected of being knocked down by a trailer at the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound near the Gua Tempurung lay-by early this morning.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said the Wild and National Parks Department had gone to the location after being alerted.

“The male tiger estimated at 8 to 10 years old was probably hit by a trailer and was found dead beside the highway divider.

“We believe the tiger was the animal reported to have attacked livestock and scaring residents around Kampar earlier,” he said in a statement today.

Teh said the animal carcass was taken to the Sungkai National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) for further action. — Bernama

