JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an enforcement officer in Johor for allegedly asking for sexual favours from a woman as an inducement to help her in a case.

Sources said the officer, in his 40s, was arrested at 7.30pm yesterday in a special operation at a hotel here. He was together with the woman, who is in her 20s, at that time.

“The woman was once arrested for a drug offence and has been placed under a two-year supervision of the enforcement agency where the officer is working,” said a source.

The woman failed to report to the agency every month as required and the officer allegedly promised not to take action against her in return for sex.

The Magistrate’s Court this morning issued a four-day remand order against the officer.

MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama