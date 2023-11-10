KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Those tempted to sell TV boxes pre-loaded with Astro content without the satellite broadcaster’s authorisation for a fast buck better rethink their options as the government is cracking down on its illegal sales.

In a statement today, Astro said there have been six charges in court under Section Section 43AA (1)(c) of the Copyright Act 1987 since the year started.

It added that the latest case that happened yesterday saw the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya, Selangor fine an unnamed individual RM10,000 after the latter pled guilty to selling a TV box pre-loaded with unauthorised Astro content.

It issued a reminder that an update to the copyright law was gazetted in February last year and now prescribes a very hefty penalty.

“Anyone found guilty can be fined up to RM200,000, be imprisoned up to 20 years, or both,” Astro said in a statement.

The company said that a fine of RM20,000 had been imposed on another individual whom it did not name on June 16 for a similar offence.

It said the sale of illicit streaming devices and associated software applications that allow unauthorised access to copyright content is a criminal activity.

Astro said the amendments to the Copyright Act followed the declaration by the Intellectual Property High Court in Kuala Lumpur in May 2021 that the sale, offer for sale, distribution or supply of ISDs that can provide unauthorised access to copyrighted works, constitutes copyright infringement under the Copyright Act 1987.

According to Astro, the convicted party in yesterday’s court case admitted guilty to committing the offence on July 20 at a mall in Petaling Jaya where nine TV Boxes, including one TV Box preloaded with unauthorised content, was found during the raid.