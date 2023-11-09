KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he will write to the education minister and seek the removal of a membership limit in schools’ extra-curricular clubs and societies, which he hoped would increase participation in the Malaysian scouts movement.

He said that currently in schools, such clubs were only allowed a membership of 30 students each.

“I think 30 is too small, I hope to have this regulation removed so that there is no limit for students who want to join extra-curricular clubs and societies of their choice, such as the scouts club.

“I will write to the education minister so that this matter can be reviewed,” Johari told a news conference at his office in the Parliament building today.

Johari, who was recently elected as a council member of the Malaysian Scouts Association, said it was important to remove the cap as the scouts associations in schools could be a platform to prepare students for the revamped national service scheme.

“This is our aim and hope that the scouts club syllabus will be used to prepare students who will be involved in the National Service 3.0.

“We’re confident that the National Service 3.0 will be much better than the one in the past,” he added.

On December 1, the Malaysian Scouts Association will be hosting a charity dinner at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to raise funds for the association’s expenditure on leadership building activities and management of the society.

Tables will be sold at RM15,000 to RM50,000 and will be open to attendees of all ages, and especially to all scouts nationwide.

Adopting the theme “Together, We Lead”, the charity dinner is an outreach event to promote the association to the corporate world.

“I believe that the scouts association can build and groom future leaders, that one day they will take over leadership roles and be the next future member of Parliaments,” he said.

To date, the association as 300,000 registered members and Johari said this could reach 500,000 once Malaysia takes over the chairmanship of Asean.