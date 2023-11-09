KUCHING, Nov 9 — Two men have been remanded for five days in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old man outside a hotel in Batu Kawah here on October 30.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali issued the remand order on the two suspects, aged 19 and 28, effective yesterday under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to sources, on October 30 at around 12.30am, the victim, who was an employee of the hotel, was assaulted by a group of men outside the establishment.

It is understood that the victim’s daughter brought him to Sarawak General Hospital but he died from a severe traumatic brain injury.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the two suspects were arrested around 9.15am.

They are represented by counsel Ralph Lee.

The case, which was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, has now been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Borneo Post

Advertisement