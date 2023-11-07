JAKARTA, Nov 7 ― Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden this month, “most likely” at the White House, a spokesperson for the Southeast Asian country's foreign ministry said today.

The date of the meeting was unclear. Jokowi, as the president is known, is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco from November 15-17.

Earlier today, Jokowi, leader of the world's largest secular Muslim-majority country, said Indonesia's support for Palestine would “never waver”.

Indonesia has joined a chorus of international condemnation of Israel's invasion of Gaza following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, and has called for an immediate ceasefire. ― Reuters

