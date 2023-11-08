KOTA BARU, Nov 8 — A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being slashed by two masked men armed with swords at Kampung Wakaf Berangan, Pasir Puteh yesterday.

Pasir Puteh district police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said police received a report on the incident at 10.30pm.

“The victim and his friend were having a drink at a coffee shop when two masked men, each armed with a parang, suddenly attacked him, repeatedly slashing him across the body and wrists.

“The two assailants escaped in a Proton Saga, driven by a third suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was reported to be in serious condition at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian. — Bernama

