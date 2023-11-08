SEREMBAN, Nov 8 — Four policemen pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of soliciting and accepting a bribe from a woman last August.

Lance Corporal Mohamad Ikhwan Shafiq Mohamad, 27, Corporal Muhammad Syahar Sansudin@Samsudin, 34, Lance Corporal Muhammad Adib Hanizin, 27, and Corporal Muhammad Ruzaini Firdaus Ismail, 34, entered the plea after the charges were read before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

They were jointly charged with soliciting RM3,000 from a woman as an inducement to help release her two sons, who had been detained for allegedly possessing syabu.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Gemencheh police station in Tampin, between 12am and 3am on August 24.

Advertisement

For the second charge, the four men were accused of receiving RM800 from the woman for the same purpose on the same day.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24 of the same act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined not less than five times the amount of the bribe involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Advertisement

Deputy public prosecutor of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork.

Judge Meor Sulaiman set bail at RM3,500 with one surety each and ordered the accused to report themselves at the Melaka MACC office once a month.

The case has been set for mention on December 12. — Bernama