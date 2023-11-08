IPOH, Nov 8 — Perak recorded 385 domestic violence cases during the first 10 months of this year, based on police statistics.

State Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed said that of the total, 274 cases had been charged in court, 57 classified as no further action (NFA) while the rest were amicably resolved between the couples.

“The issue of domestic violence is taboo among the community, so the figure may not be accurate as some (victims) are scared to lodge a report,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after launching the Eliminate Violence Against Women Programme held in conjunction with the state-level Tackling Violence Against Women Day organised by the Women Development Department (JPW) at the main meeting room of the Perak Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

Earlier, Salbiah said that the JPW would continue to hold programmes specifically aimed at addressing violence against women because it will not only have an effect on the individuals involved but also the families and communities.

As such, she said an integrated effort needs to be taken to increase community awareness of violence against women, especially among men.

According to Salbiah, domestic violence, which involves physical, mental, sexual, social and economic abuse, will cause victims to suffer from a more complicated trauma.

She said that victims would usually choose not to escape for fear of the perpetrator, besides having to deal with social pressures from family members and friends.

“As a caring society, we must pay appropriate attention and extend help if such incidents occur in our community,” she said, adding that many women did not know the best way to protect themselves due to, perhaps, their own nature.

She said women must also be wise and rational, more so since the abuse is by someone they love or is close to them.

“Women must know their legal rights by taking appropriate action because various relevant agencies are always ready to help those who need help and support services to lodge reports and get outside assistance,” she said. — Bernama