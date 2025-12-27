DUNGUN, Dec 27 — Residents of Kampung Pasir Raja, frequently affected by monsoon floods, have urged the government to build a new mosque to ensure worshippers’ safety and comfort.

The Imam of Kampung Pasir Raja Mosque, Bustaman Abdullah, said that the nearly 50-year-old mosque was located in a low-lying area near a river, leaving it prone to flooding during heavy rain.

“Each time it floods, residents find it hard to get to the mosque, and sometimes Friday prayers cannot be performed as the prayer hall is submerged,” he said when met by Bernama in Kampung Pasir Raja here today.

Bustaman said the mosque, which can accommodate about 100 worshippers, had undergone several renovations, including raising the prayer hall by three metres to prevent flooding.

He added that the site for the new mosque had been identified on higher ground, which would make it safer from flood risks.

Meanwhile, Kampung Pasir Raja Village Development and Security Committee chairman Tengku Mat Yunus Tengku Mat Rani said the committee had sent several applications for a new mosque to the authorities, but had not yet received a positive response.

According to him, the new mosque, which will feature various facilities, is expected to provide villagers with greater comfort when performing prayers.

“We hope the authorities and the government can speed up the construction of the mosque so that residents won’t face problems during floods and flood-related damage and losses can be reduced,” he said. — Bernama