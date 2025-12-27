PADANG BESAR, Dec 27 — Police are on the hunt for a male inmate suspected of escaping from the Bukit Chabang Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN), with immediate measures in place to ensure public safety.

Padang Besar district deputy police chief Supt Sarih Salleh said a report on the 25-year-old man’s disappearance was received at about 12.07am last night.

He said the report came after PUSPEN officials found the inmate missing during roll call at 4.15pm yesterday.

Sarih said that prior to the incident, the centre had held a Family Visiting Day from 3.30pm to 4pm, but an inspection failed to locate the inmate, who was believed to have escaped.

“Following the incident, the Padang Besar district police headquarters launched Op Tutup by deploying two officers and 22 personnel, and setting up three roadblocks around the district to tighten control and restrict the man’s movement,” he said in a statement today.

Sarih said the man, who hails from Kampung Kubang Pangas, Mukim Kubang Rotan, Alor Setar, Kedah, had previously been convicted under Section 6(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and was ordered by the Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court to undergo two years of treatment and rehabilitation at Bukit Chabang PUSPEN, from July 8, 2025, to July 8, 2027.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Padang Besar District Police Headquarters or Inspector Muhammad Aziq Alias at 019-6915959 to assist the investigation. — Bernama