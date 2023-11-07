PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — A businessman using the title of “Datuk Wira” is alleged to have defrauded hundreds of local and foreign individuals of RM900 million through non-existent investments.

A spokesman for the secretariat formed by the victims of the fraud, Shah Abdul Malek, who also invested in the scheme, said the investors are from all types of backgrounds, such as government officers, doctors, and general members of the public.

They purportedly fell for the businessman’s sweet promises who had been using his position and influence to defraud the victims for the past 16 years, he added.

“The purpose of the secretariat is to prevent more people from falling prey to this scam and to find a way to recover our money,” he said at a press conference here today.

Advertisement

Shah said he and other victims have gathered information about the operations and modus operandi of the businessman, who is alleged to have deceived the authorities and victims through 18 non-existent companies.

Meanwhile, one of the victims from Scotland, Lee Roger Meiklejohn, 51, said he lost nearly RM60 million as a result of being deceived by the businessman.

“Initially, I received a 10 per cent return but in 2017 when he sent me bank statements, I found out that he had withdrawn all the money and pocketed it,” he said at the press conference.

Advertisement

Lee said he lodged two police reports, at the Travers police station in 2019 and at the Petaling Jaya police station yesterday.

Shah urged all the victims of the fraudulent investments to come forward and contact him at 012-2214433 to assist in the investigations.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Bernama, Commercial Crimes Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed receiving reports on the fraudulent investments and said the matter would be investigated. — Bernama