KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is open to working with his political enemy Datuk Seri Najib Razak after rekindling ties with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) information chief Datuk Razali Idris has reportedly said.

Razali claimed that Muhyiddin does not wish to be enemies with his fellow former prime ministers, despite their falling out over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal with Najib and the so-called “Sheraton Move” that led to the fall of Dr Mahathir’s second stint.

“But now, they can meet, talk and cooperate,” Razali was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

“He is gracious and is open to working with anyone, including Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had attacked him before.”

All three former prime ministers have a long history of political alliance and later enmity. Along with their current political enemy Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, all four were from Umno.

In 2016, Muhyiddin was sacked from Umno after criticising then-prime minister Najib’s handling of 1MDB. He was previously removed from his post as Najib’s deputy.

He later founded Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia together with Dr Mahathir, with him as the president and the latter as chairman. As part of Pakatan Harapan, he was part of Dr Mahathir’s 2018 Cabinet.

However, he later in 2020 joined the “Sheraton Move” to become prime minister. Dr Mahathir was expelled from Bersatu afterwards.

In the past year, both Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir have appeared to mend their ties. Dr Mahathir is currently an adviser for four state governments under Perikatan Nasional, of which Muhyiddin’s Bersatu is a component.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison term over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd

Razali had last week said it is possible for the trio to collaborate, posting on Facebook that there is “goodness” within Dr Mahathir and Najib.

He also said that Najib is already “being punished” with his prison time.