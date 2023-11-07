PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the implementation of projects this year is better compared to last year but not satisfactory.

Speaking at the Ministry of Finance Monthly Assembly here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister , told all ministries to expedite the implementation of planned projects before the end of this year.

“Projected expenditure and implementation for 2023 have to reach 90 per cent. We hope the implementation can be further accelerated,” he said.

He has also asked the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to coordinate the speed of implementation of investment projects in this country.

“The challenge has always been on the execution of major decisions including projects, which has always been a problem...we want ease of doing business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar asked Bank Negara and Petronas who have expertise in the field of information and communication technology (ICT) to share the technology with government departments.

Anwar said he had discussed with Petronas chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh and Bank Negara Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour so that the expertise could be utilised by government departments.

“The field of ICT in the public sector needs to be improved and changed rapidly, in line with the changes in the ICT field which are now considered challenging and extraordinary,” he said.

He said in an effort to improve expertise and skills in the field of ICT in this country, the welfare of the people remains the priority of the government led by him.

“This is a matter of digital transformation, energy transition, new roadmap for industrialisation, it’s all a question of reaching something high.

“But in reaching for the sky, let’s not forget to be rooted in the earth... we also have to think about the basic problems of the people such as the price of goods, school toilets and potholed roads,” he said. — Bernama