KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The flood situation in Selangor and Perak shows no sign of improvement as the number of evacuees housed in temporary relief centres in both states continues to rise tonight.

In Selangor, the number of flood evacuees rose to 722 people from 184 families compared with 673 people from 170 families reported this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, another relief centre was opened at Dewan Dato Hormat Kampung Seri Cheeding, Jenjarom in Kuala Langat district which accommodated eight people, bringing to a total number of relief centres opened in the state to eight as of tonight.

According to the state Drainage and Irrigation Department portal, two rivers in Selangor have exceeded the danger level, namely the Sungai Semenyih in Pekan Bangi Lama, Hulu Langat at 17.15 metres and the Sungat Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat with a water level of 11.38 metres as of 7.30 tonight.

Sungai Semenyih in Kampung Pasir, Hulu Langat and Sungai Langat in Jenderam Hilir, Sepang have exceeded the warning level at 49.86 metres and 3.95 metres respectively.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said the number of evacuees rose to 310 from 91 families as of tonight, compared with 299 people from 87 families in the morning. They are housed at four relief centres in Hilir Perak and Kerian districts.

“The number of evacuees in Hilir Perak has increased to 156 people from 48 families accommodated at the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall. Although there are no more evacuees taking shelter at the Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan hall, the centre has not been officially closed.

“In Kerian, the number of those evacuated remained unchanged at 97 people from 24 families and accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, while 57 people from 19 families are taking shelter at the centre at SK Alor Pongsu,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the state Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the water in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at a danger level, at 4.08 metres, while the water in Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the alert level, at 13.09 metres.

The state Public Works Department said that the FT 147 route Jalan Selama in Kerian was closed to all vehicles due to a landslide and the public can use Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah as an alternative route. — Bernama