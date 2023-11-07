KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has identified about 6,000 flood hotspots nationwide throughout the north-east monsoon (MTL) season until next March.

APM Headquarters Management Division director Mohammad Fazli Sardi said the APM, together with other agencies, would focus on these areas, especially in providing awareness to the community about flood disasters.

“This time we will focus on giving awareness to the community so that the impact of floods can be minimised... we know floods will still occur but what we want to instil in them is how we can face the floods so that the impact is not so bad.

“Previously, the lack of awareness about floods among the community resulted in a big impact because the victims had no early preparation... we do not want this to recur,” he said.

He said this when officiating the commissioning ceremony of the 9th Student Civil Defence Corps (Sispa Corps) Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Mohammad Fazli said that as the country’s Natural Disaster Secretariat, the APM is ready in terms of equipment and personnel to tackle the MTL.

Elaborating on the commissioning ceremony, he said a total of 139 young officers, comprising students from UMS, were commissioned with the rank of Second Lieutenant (PA) after completing three years of training in UMS.

“The APM, Ministry of Higher Education and Institutions of Higher Learning has established an annual programme aimed at fostering a spirit of integration that transcends age, race and religion.

“The officers commissioned today can trigger an echo of volunteerism to all students in universities to serve as members of the Civil Defence Force nationwide,” he said. — Bernama