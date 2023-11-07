KOTA BARU, Nov 7 — The Kelantan Civil Defence Force (CDF) is prepared to mobilise all its assets to face any possibility during the north-east monsoon period expected to begin this month.

Its director Col (PA) Mohd Adzhar Mujab said it includes 70 boats, 17 four-wheel drive vehicles and 12 lorries in all 10 districts in the state.

“We have ensured that all assets are functioning well as repairs have been completed since September and we have conducted periodic checks.

“We want everything to go smoothly without any hiccups, especially during crucial moments, if something unexpected happens,” he told Bernama here today.

The division of the assets would be determined according to the scale of floods identified in the state’s districts, especially in Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh.

Mohd Adzhar also said that the CDF has recalled all its volunteer personnel registered with the agency to undergo flood preparedness training to bolster the existing 970 personnel.

“A total of 900 people have been called to undergo basic technical and logistics training last week, with 300 people for the first session.

“A follow-up training session will be held to cover various preparation aspects so they can get used to operations,” he said, adding that operations rooms in 10 districts have been activated to operate around the clock.

“We will station around 100 personnel in each district and maximise office hours to 12 hours,” he said.

The CDF is also working closely with other security agencies and creating a communications network with local communities to ensure every aid and rescue mission can be conducted quickly and efficiently, he added.

He also advised those in flood-prone areas to cooperate and listen to the authorities if ordered to evacuate for safety reasons. — Bernama