JOHOR BARU, Nov 6 — Police in Johor have received 13 reports from victims, related to investment scams involving losses amounting to RM3.3 million from last Wednesday until yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victims, all locals aged between 21 and 65, suffered losses ranging from RM2,430 to RM864,303.

He said the first report involved three locals who fell victim to a forex investment through the Aeglobal-link, believed to be a foreign based and operated investment scheme, and suffered losses amounting to RM1.98 million in total.

“The three victims, comprising a man and two women, were attracted to the investment scheme on social media platform which offered attractive returns and assured that their premium would be safe.

“The victims had communicated with the investment coordinator via the Zoom application and the investment made via the Huobi application while the investment transaction was done by their ‘UPLINE’,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said the three victims realised that they were scammed after failing to withdraw their investment returns gained through the transaction from the investment company while efforts to contact the coordinator also failed.

In another report, a victim, also local, claimed to have suffered losses amounting to RM299,373.40 after investing in crypto Yomaex.

“According to the victim, the returns offered for the short-term investment was attractive. Convinced with the attractive returns offered, the victim had placed investments in seven different bank accounts.

“The victim (woman) later realised that she was cheated after failing to withdraw the returns although additional payment was made to confirm the returns and exchange rate,” he said.

Johor police advised members of the public to stay alert and not be duped by attractive investment offers and returns, especially short-term investments that offered attractive returns. — Bernama