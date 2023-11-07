KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership has suspended Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s membership for six years, including all his party positions, effective today after he declared his support for the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the decision was made by the party’s disciplinary board committee which convened today.

He said the decision was made after examining the report on the former Bersatu Labuan and Federal Territories division chief’s disciplinary and constitutional violations.

“After carefully considering all documented evidence, the seriousness of the offence, its implications and impact on the party, and also Suhaili’s media statement on October 30, the disciplinary board committee finds him guilty under Clause 22.1 (f) of the Bersatu party constitution.

Advertisement

“Accordingly, the disciplinary board committee unanimously used its powers under Phase 22.5 (c) of the Bersatu party constitution to suspend Suhaili’s membership,” he said in a statement tonight.

Hamzah added that Suhaili’s suspension involved all his positions held in the party for the entire six-year period that was effective from the date of his suspension today.

On October 30, Suhaili decided to back Anwar’s unity government after citing the problems of the people in Labuan who are faced with the rising cost of living, as well as the continuous interruption of electricity supply.

Advertisement

At the same time, the three-term Labuan MP also expressed support for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman.

Last Thursday, Bersatu dropped Suhaili as the party’s federal territories and Labuan division chief.

Previously, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was suspended for four years after he pledged his support for Anwar’s unity government.