LABUAN, Nov 4 ― Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman has accepted the decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) leadership to replace him as the Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan divisional chief.

He said he remains a Bersatu member despite these leadership changes.

Suhaili believes the decision to replace him, particularly in the Labuan division, would not adversely impact Labuan Bersatu, as he remains a party member.

“The future of the division is beyond my control but it is a fact that the establishment of Labuan Bersatu is the result of my efforts and the strong support of local backers.

“And the decision to appoint new leaders for the Federal Territory and Labuan is the prerogative of the party's leadership,” he told reporters here today.

The change in leadership was announced by Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin on (Thursday) November 2, that Bersatu's supreme council has appointed Bersatu vice-president Datuk Radzi Jidin as the new Federal Territories Bersatu head and Labuan division chief, replacing Suhaili.

This decision was made pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary proceedings against Suhaili and Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, both of whom declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on October 12 and October 30, respectively.

Suhaili on October 30 issued a statement declaring his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after taking into consideration the grievances of the people of Labuan who are burdened by the rising cost of living and persistent water and power disruptions.

Suhaili also declared support for Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Labuan Bersatu division in a statement on November 1 said it has thrown its weight behind the decision of its divisional chief Suhaili for declaring support for the prime minister and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajij Mohd Noor.

This endorsement has received unanimous backing from Labuan Bersatu's divisional committee, Youth, and Women's wings, as they believe it will facilitate Labuan's future development and progress. ― Bersatu