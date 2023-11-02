KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he did not meet or hold any discussions with the two MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) who declared their support for him and his policies recently.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, was responding to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s queries over the lack of allocations for Opposition MPs.

Syed Saddiq asked Anwar whether they would have to issue statements like Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman did to receive the allocations.

“The statements from Kuala Kangsar and Labuan were not done in consultation with me or any minister.

“If you want an explanation, ask them. Of course, I welcome their maturity and wisdom,” Anwar said during the winding-up session on the Supply Bill 2024 for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat here.

“After this, is Arau,” he said in an apparent jibe at the outspoken incumbent for the Perlis constituency, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is part of the Perikatan Nasional Opposition bloc.

On October 12, Iskandar Dzulkarnain declared his supported for Anwar as the prime minister, while claiming to remain loyal to his party Bersatu.

He received a show-cause letter from the party leadership 15 days later.

On October 30, Suhaili followed suit, citing the need to alleviate the challenges faced by his constituents amid the rising cost of living.