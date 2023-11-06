KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The proposal to grant toll exemption in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration this weekend is still under discussion, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that among the matters being studied was the aspect of cost-sharing with highway concessionaires.

“We are aware of the proposed toll fee exemption that has been touched upon several times by honourable members including Bagan Member of Parliament (Lim Guan Eng).

“Currently, toll exemption is still under discussion. Insya-Allah, there will be good news, in two or three days, the government will announce it,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the Committee level for the Ministry of Finance here, today.

Advertisement

Earlier, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), during the Oral Question and Answer session, asked Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad to state whether the government plans to provide any toll exemption in conjunction with Deepavali.

However, Abdul Rahman said any announcement on the matter would only be made after receiving approval from the Ministry of Finance.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama

Advertisement