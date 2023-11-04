Advertisement

KUANTAN, Nov 4 ― Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding the theft of casino chips worth more than RM4.6 million from a casino in Genting Highlands, Bentong.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the report was lodged by the casino’s security management at about 6.30pm last Saturday (October 28).

“Investigation is ongoing, and we are still tracking down the suspects,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Zaiham urged those with information about the incident to contact the Bentong district police headquarters at 09-2222222 or the nearest police station. ― Bernama

Advertisement