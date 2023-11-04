BINTULU, Nov 4 — Iskandar Turkee has retained Jepak for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) after he secured 9,638 votes in the by-election today to win with a majority of 8,784 votes, which is more than double that garnered by the coalition in the state election two years ago.

His opponents, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing from Aspirasi, only managed to receive 854 and 431 votes respectively.

A total of 10,923 people voted in the Jepak by-election with 48.57 per cent turnout.

The constituency has 22,804 voters comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.

Iskandar’s official victory was announced by Returning Officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey at 8.28pm.

Also present during the announcement were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Kemena assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang, and Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The by-election was called following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15 due to kidney complications.

Tonight’s win saw GPS maintaining its stronghold seat Jepak which has been held by the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran since 1996.

The six-term Jepak incumbent won the seat in the 2021 state election with a substantial 4,243-vote majority after securing 6,277 votes. — Borneo Post