KUCHING, Nov 3 — Bau has been identified as one of the 31 hotspots nationwide facing the threat of landslides, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change.

Other hotspots include the Klang Valley in Kuala Lumpur, Tanjung Bungah and Paya Terubong in Penang, Ipoh and Cameron Highlands in Perak, and Kundasang in Sabah, the ministry revealed in a statement today.

As a precautionary measure in preparation for the north-east monsoon expected to begin this month, the ministry said the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) has conducted monitoring of 254 critical slopes nationwide. Of these, 104 slope locations have been classified as highly critical, 97 as moderately critical, and 53 as lowly critical.

It said based on the monitoring, mitigation measures have been taken for 37 slopes, while 15 slopes are undergoing mitigation efforts, and 202 slopes are under observation for further action.

The information regarding critical slope monitoring results has been disseminated to relevant agencies for follow-up actions, it added.

JMG has also conducted mapping of seven locations of various Taman Eko Rimba (TER) that have the potential for geological debris flow disasters, the ministry said.

These locations are in Perak (TER Lata Iskandar), Selangor (TER Sungai Tua), Negeri Sembilan (TER Jeram Toi), Pahang (TER Chamang), and Terengganu (TER Lata Payung, TER Chemerong, and TER Air Menderu).

The mapping report includes a Geological Disaster Management Map as well as proposals for mitigation and the installation of early warning systems for debris flow, provided by stakeholders.

On that note, JMG advises the public in high-risk areas, particularly those that have experienced landslides before, to be aware of their surroundings for signs of landslides, such as small movements in the soil, cracks or fissures in walls, fences or house posts, as well as mounds, cracks or depressions on roads and continuous leaning trees.

The department urged the public to also contact it or relevant authorities immediately if any signs of landslide threats are noticed.

Further information and reports to JMG can be made to the person in charge for landslide reporting at www.mygems.jmg.gov (Disaster Reports). — Borneo Post