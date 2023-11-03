IPOH, Nov 3 ― The number of flood victims in three districts in Perak continued to increase this morning with 419 people from 121 families compared to 379 people from 107 families, last night, while another Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) was opened.

Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat announced that a PPS was opened in Kampung Paya Kuak Luar hall in the Hulu Perak district at 11.30 last night, bringing five PPS in operation so far.

The PPS is sheltering 40 people from 14 affected families from Kampung Paya Kuak Luar, Kampung Bukit Serdang Air Panas, Kampung Kuak Tengah and Kampung Raja Kayu.

According to the secretariat, the number of flood victims in Lower Perak is still the same, with 171 residents from 50 families housed in Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall PPS while 51 people from 14 families are in Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) PPS.

“The number of victims in Kerian also remains the same with 100 people from 24 families placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak PPS and 57 people from 19 families taking shelter at SK Alor Pongsu PPS,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at a dangerous level when it recorded a height of 3.81 metres compared to the normal level of two metres while the Kinta River at the Tanjung Tualang Weir was at a warning level of 13.64 metres compared to the normal level of 10 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is forecasting thunderstorms in the afternoon in several districts namely Hilir Perak, Manjung, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar while the weather is expected to be fair in Kerian and Bagan Datuk in the afternoon and night.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) also said that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public can use an alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

Apart from that, Jalan Proton City in Mualim District is still closed to vehicles due to landslides, while in Kerian, Jalan Selama is only open to heavy vehicles and the public is advised to use the alternative road on Jalan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass. ― Bernama