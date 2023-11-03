BINTULU, Nov 3 — The weather is expected to be clear in Jepak tomorrow morning, the polling day for the by-election in the state constituency.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website today, thunderstorms are expected in some areas in Bintulu in the afternoon while rain is expected in several locations during the night.

The Election Commission (EC) has set tomorrow as the polling day for the Jepak state by-election from 7.30am until 5.30pm with 14 polling centres and 45 channels open.

Voters can check information about their assigned polling centres, channels and voter numbers at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018/ 7218/ 7124 or through the MySPR Semak mobile application.

The Jepak by-election sees a three-cornered fight involving Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Phing.

It is being held following the death of GPS incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

The Jepak state constituency has 22,804 voters comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 policemen. — Bernama

