BINTULU, Nov 3 — The state government will compensate claimants of native customary rights (NCR) land affected by the development of Jepak Jaya if the claims are legitimate, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the state government will verify every claim submitted before making a decision.

“Normally, we will compensate the claimants if the claims are legitimate because we have laws,” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Jelutong expansion scheme in Jepak here.

He said he is aware that Opposition Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) is exploiting the NCR issue in their campaign for the Jepak state by-election.

He said there is no question of the state government not compensating the claimants as long as their claims are legitimate.

In the by-election, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is pitting Iskandar Turkee against Chieng Lea Phing of Aspirasi and Stevenson Joseph Sumbang of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

Voting for the by-election will take place tomorrow after 14 days of campaigning.

