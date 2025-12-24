PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has processed overdue tax refunds totalling RM18 billion involving 3.54 million cases as of December 22, 2025, following the implementation of additional allocations announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

IRB in a statement today announced that for the period of January 1 to December 8, 2025, refunds amounting to RM15 billion were processed involving 3.52 million cases.

According to the IRB, for the period of December 9 to 15, 2025, an additional allocation of RM1 billion was processed and credited involving 6,480 cases.

“This was followed by an additional allocation of RM1 billion for the period December 16 to 18 2025 involving 1,339 cases.

“For the period December 19 to 22, 2025, the IRB has processed refunds totalling RM1 billion involving 13,111 cases,” the statement said.

IRB said from the additional allocation of RM4 billion announced, RM3 billion has been successfully processed and credited in the period December 9 to 22, 2025, involving 20,930 cases.

“The remaining additional allocation of RM1 billion will be processed and fully settled before the end of December 2025,” according to IRB.

The statement informed that the first additional fund of RM1 billion has been used to settle refund arrears that are more than three years old regardless of the amount involved.

“Meanwhile, the subsequent fund of RM2 billion has focused on settling refunds for cases that are two to three years old, with priority given to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” the statement said.

On December 7, the prime minister announced an allocation for tax refunds from RM2 billion to RM4 billion to expedite outstanding payments to taxpayers.

Meanwhile, IRB advised taxpayers to ensure that the bank account information reported was accurate and up-to-date for smooth refund process, besides stressing its commitment to continue to settle refunds in an orderly and phased manner, with priority given to outstanding amounts and cases involving SMEs. — Bernama