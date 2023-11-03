BINTULU, Nov 3 ― The Election Commission (EC) has called on voters to head to polling stations tomorrow according to the proposed times in the MySPR Semak application.

EC secretary Datuk Indera Ikmalrudin Ishak said 22,731 voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 14 polling stations and 45 voting channels for the by-election tomorrow.

He added 446 EC officers will be on duty during polling.

“Voters are advised not to go out to vote at the last minute.

“However, voters can still go out to vote according to the available time from 7.30am to 5.30pm or according to the gazetted voting centre time,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded voters to bring along their identification cards and voting information notes and show them to the First Voting Clerk (KP1) at the channel to facilitate the checking of the voter’s name and help the voting process run smoothly on voting day.

Ikmalrudin also advised voters to check the voting information in advance to find out the polling station information, voting channel, and their number through the review portal at the link https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or call the SPR Hotline on 03-88927018, 03-88927218, or 03-88927124, or to use the MySPR Semak application.

He also reminded voters not to hand over their identity cards to anyone other than election officials.

“The EC would also like to remind employers to allow a reasonable period for their employees who are registered as voters to go out to vote on Nov 4 as provided under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said.

The EC also reminded all contesting parties that the official campaigning period will end at 11.59pm tonight.

After the deadline, he said all parties must stop any form of campaigning activities including vote soliciting activities outside the voting centre as well as through social media channels such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

“All parties or contesting candidates are prohibited from opening, building, or maintaining booths on voting day as such matters are an offense under the Election Offences Act 1954,” he reminded.

The use of mobile phones is also prohibited at the polling stations.

“As a reminder, notices or posters prohibiting the use of mobile phones will be placed outside and inside the polling station,” he said.

He added voters who bring a mobile phone to the polling station must place the mobile phone in the place provided after receiving the ballot paper and take it back after voting.

He said the implementation of this new voting procedure can be referred to through the 10-Step voting procedure poster, which explains the voting process in full.

Voters are also reminded to always keep their votes confidential.

All voters, candidates, and staff who wish to enter the polling stations on voting day are prohibited from wearing a shirt, hat, face mask, or carry material with the name, emblem, symbol, picture of the party, or candidate contesting, or any campaign materials as well as any campaign taglines or slogans that are directed or mean to support or tend to any political ideology.

Failure of the voter to comply with or violate the stipulated provisions may result in the voter being barred from entering the polling station by the election officer.

The EC hopes that all parties will comply with the laws, regulations, and election ethics to ensure the smoothness of the election process and not threaten public order. Any violation of relevant laws may be subject to action. ― Borneo Post