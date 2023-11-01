SIBU, Nov 1 ― Chicken sellers still maintain the existing price of chicken, but any future price changes would depend on those set by the suppliers.

Chicken traders at the Sibu Central Market said they did not rule out the possibility of an increase in the price of chicken following the withdrawal of chicken price subsidy and control measures effective today, as announced by the Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on Monday.

“Customers have started asking if the price of chicken would go up from tomorrow (November 1), but I cannot give any certainty because this depends on the suppliers’ price.

“If the suppliers raise their prices (tomorrow), then we will have to raise the price as well,” chicken seller Fairuz Fazillah, 31, told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

However, Fairuz said if there was an increase in the price of chicken from the supplier, she would still charge a reasonable price so as to not burden her customers.

According to her, currently the chicken prices are under control, at RM9.80 per kilogramme for standard chicken, and RM10.80 per kilogramme for super chicken.

Another trader, Ting Leong Sing, concurred with Fairuz and hoped that their suppliers would continue to give them a reasonable price.

Meanwhile a local consumer, Mohd Fadli Sabuan, 37, when met, expressed disappointment at the government’s announcement.

He said the increase in the price of chicken would have a big impact on the people.

“We are already burdened by the price increase of other basic items and now, we are compounded by the increase in the price of chicken.

“What I can hope for is that the government, especially the authorities, would conduct regular monitoring on traders to avoid unreasonable price increases,” he said. ― Borneo Post