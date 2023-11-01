KUCHING, Nov 1 ― Present and future cooperation between Sarawak and Indonesia were discussed when the state’s Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication met with the republic’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Bali yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi shared that the discussions revolved around the development of hydropower and renewable energy.

Julaihi said he led a delegation from his ministry to meet with the Indonesian delegation led by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif when they were in Bali for the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023.

“At present, Sarawak supplies 100MW electricity through Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to Kalimantan. SEB also has a joint venture with an Indonesian company to develop hydro in Mantarang Induk, Kalimantan.

“Sarawak’s electricity exports to Singapore will use submarine cables through the Muri Midai Corridor waters where 80 per cent is in Indonesian waters and 20 per cent in Malaysian waters,” he explained.

Among those present at the meeting was Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang.

When addressing the WHC 2023 on Tuesday, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said Sarawak will soon commence formal discussions with Indonesia regarding the proposed undersea cables to supply electricity to Singapore.

The premier explained this discussion is in the positive spirit of Asean and with full respect for Indonesia’s sovereignty and interests, while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his blessing for the direct connection to Singapore during a recent bilateral meeting with the island republic. ― Borneo Post