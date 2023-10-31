SHAH ALAM, Oct 31 — Selangor police will not compromise with cases related to possession, buying, selling or distributing airsoft guns, air-propelled weapons or toy guns.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police have received reports from members of the public who are concerned and alarmed by the sale, purchase and distribution of weapons online and all types of weapons, air guns or fake guns are easily available.

He said the import of arms, ammunition or arms parts into Malaysia whether by sea, land or air including online, unless one holds an import license, including imitations can be punished under section 23(1) of the same Act and imposed a prison sentence of seven years, fined not exceeding RM10,000, or both.

Hussein therefore urged members of the public to not be involved in any activities related to such activities because legal action can be taken against such activities.

Advertisement

“Last year, legal action was taken against those involved in an incident whereby shots were fired using fake guns in Shah Alam and the suspects involved were charged under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 and were punished with a fine of RM1,000,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein added that using fake weapons can result in serious injuries or deaths. — Bernama

Advertisement