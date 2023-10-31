KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the Leader of the 15th Parliament, today congratulated the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar who has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I, as the Leader of the 15th Parliament, and on behalf of the august House, congratulated and pledged allegiance of this House to Sultan Ibrahim, the Sultan of Johor Darul Ta’zim in conjunction with His Majesty's election as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I also wish to congratulate and pledge allegiance of this House to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, on being elected as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

The Prime Minister said this when bringing forth the Congratulatory and Pledge of Allegiance Motion on Sultan Ibrahim’s election as the country’s 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Anwar also expressed confidence that the government and the people will continue to enjoy abundant blessings and prosperity under the rule of King-designate Sultan Ibrahim, who is fair, wise and concerned for the people and the country.

The Special 263rd Conference of Rulers’ Meeting last Friday elected the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reign for the next five years, effective January 31, 2024.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah whose reign will end on January 30. ― Bernama