KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The investigation into the cause of death of an army trainee at the Army Combat Training Centre Camp (Pulada) in Johor on October 15 is still ongoing.

The Chief of Army (COA) Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the Malaysian Army (TDM) will announce the results of the investigation when it is completed.

“Pulada under the management of TDM is conducting an internal investigation to identify the causes of injuries involving 10 trainees (including the one who died).

“TDM takes seriously the implementation of every form of training or course at its training centre. So TDM will reconsider the need to review the implementation of training if necessary,” he said.

Advertisement

He told a press conference after attending the 30th Army Chief Parade at the Army Commander’s Square, Sungai Besi Camp Perdana, here today.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the platoon training course at Pulada provides strength as well as mental and physical endurance and other basic training for each officer in TDM is certainly challenging but preventive measures are also taken to avoid injury among trainees.

“The training is indeed challenging. However, the officers or students should drink enough water. Make sure they rest, preferably with breaks,” he said.

Advertisement

Last week, the media reported that 10 students who underwent the combat training course at Pulada, were believed to have suffered symptoms of heat stroke on October 13.

Three of the participants were referred to Sultan IsmaiI Hospital because they needed intensive care, while seven participants were sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital.

However, one of the trainees, Second Lieutenant Emil Syahid Iskandar, died on October 14.

In the meantime, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said according to the list that has been made, the assets announced in the recent Budget 2024 are expected to be acquired next year, based on the Army Strategic Capacity Development Plan (Army 4nextG) 2021-2050.

“TDM has got a better budget allocation for next year compared to this year in the context of development and managing expenses in the recently announced Budget 2024.

“The assets are already on the list guided by the Army 4nextG Plan 2021-2050. We will not buy haphazardly, our acquisitions will be according to the capabilities we want to develop in line with the blueprint we have,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the tabling of Budget 2024 announced an allocation of RM19.7 billion to Mindef, an increase compared to RM17.37 billion in 2023. — Bernama