JOHOR BARU, Oct 16 — A young army trainee officer, who underwent an infantry course at the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Kota Tinggi here last weekend, has died after he was believed to have suffered symptoms related to heat stroke.

The 24-year-old deceased was identified as Second Lieutenant Emil Syahid Iskandar. He had passed away on Saturday.

Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the trainee army officer’s death.

“One of the trainees, who received intensive care unit (ICU) treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), died on Saturday.

“On behalf of the Johor state government, I express my condolences to the family of the late Emil Syahid,” he said when contacted today.

Ling was responding to the death of a trainee army officer who was a part of 10 undergoing infantry training at Pulada.

Emil Syahid was reported to have blacked out and lost consciousness while undergoing training at the Pulada campgrounds.

His remains were buried at the Bandar Baru Tasik Puteri Islamic cemetery in Tawang, Selangor yesterday.

The deceased was a part of 10 trainee army officers who were said to have been stricken by the heat wave while undergoing training.

Three of the trainees, including the deceased, were sent to the HSI’s ICU, while seven others were sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital (HKT) for treatment.

Others are reported to be stable.

Ling advised the public to be aware of the current hot weather. He advised the public to reduce their outdoor activities in open areas.

“The public is also advised to drink more water and take frequent showers to cool down,” he said.