KUCHING, Oct 29 — The Lan Berambeh Cuti-Cuti Malaysia programme serves as a valuable platform to revitalise Malaysia’s tourism sector and achieving the government’s ambitious tourism targets, said Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Ammar Abd Ghapar.

According to him, the programme organised by Tourism Malaysia Sarawak aligns with the government’s vision of reaching a tourism expenditure target of RM97.6 billion and attracting 26.1 million foreign tourists for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“In the absence of support from state governments and vigorous promotion of the tourism industry, reaching these targets would be an insurmountable challenge.

“Therefore, I hope with existing cooperation and programmes such as Lan Berambeh, this will continue to increase the income from our tourism industry,” he said in his speech when officiating at the Lan Berambeh Cuti-Cuti Malaysia at Plaza Merdeka here last night.

Ammar acknowledged that realising the objectives set for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 presents considerable challenges but expressed confidence in the interstate collaboration.

“The collaboration among states, not only between Kelantan and Sarawak but involving all states, coupled with intrastate and interstate promotional activities, will play a pivotal role in achieving these tourism goals,” he added.

The three-day Lan Berambeh Cuti-Cuti Malaysia 2023 programme which commenced last Friday is not only aimed at boosting tourist numbers but also at uniting various stakeholders in Malaysia’s tourism industry.

It offers a platform for discussions about available products and experiences, encouraging synergy among industry players.

Ammar highlighted the importance of the programme in offering exclusive packages at discounted prices, which cannot be found online, to entice residents of Sarawak to take advantage of these offers.

He also underscored the significance of fostering bilateral relationships between states, encouraging reciprocal travel between states such as Kelantan and Sarawak to enhance domestic tourism.

“The tourism industry contributes to millions of job opportunities, and I think this is another area that we have to look at – how important this industry is and how many Malaysians will benefit from its growth,” he said.

Ammar also commended the ‘Train to Dabong’ experience in Kelantan as a captivating attraction.

“I have also been informed that a group from Sarawak recently went on a familiarisation trip to Kota Bharu to experience this, and this time, those from Kelantan have come to Sarawak to experience what this state has to offer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kelantan’s Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor extended a warm invitation to all Sarawakians to visit Kelantan in the upcoming year as the state gears up for Visit Kelantan Year 2024.

“This Visit Kelantan Year is being held once every four years to invigorate economic activities and the tourism sector in Kelantan.

“I would like to invite all of you to come to Kelantan next year and experience for yourself, among other things, our gastronomy and culinary diversity. We have hundreds of delicious dishes for you to savour,” he said.

Also present at the event were Tourism Malaysia Sarawak director Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP) permanent secretary Datuk Sherrina Hussaini, and acting Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Yusfida Khalid. — Borneo Post