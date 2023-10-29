KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the book Anwar Triumphs, written by prominent Australian criminal lawyer, Mark Trowell KC.

The book portrays the prime minister’s remarkable journey, marked by victories over long-standing rivalries, political treachery and bold initiatives to bolster the nation.

The narrative culminates in the historic 15th general election (GE15) hung parliament outcome and his ascension to the position of Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mark said the title of the book was not meant only to describe Anwar becoming prime minister, but also to capture the fulfilment of the ‘Reformasi’ movement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Author Mark Trowell KC (left) are seen during the book launch for ‘Anwar Triumphs’ at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre October 29, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“The importance of these books is that they record for history what actually happened — a ‘contemporary account’, rather than something written after many years when memories become foggy and forgetful,” he said.

He said the Reformasi movement struggled over many years to overcome an authoritarian government that had been in power for more than 50 years, adding: “The story needed to be told and updated.”

Also present at the launch was the prime minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The book is available in all major bookstores. — Bernama